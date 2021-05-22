Now Is A Good Time To Buy RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

During the last session, RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s traded shares were 382,724, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.04% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the RNWK share is $6.66, that puts it down -181.01% from that peak though still a striking +53.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $111.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 Million shares over the past three months.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RNWK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 153.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, RNWK is trading at a discount of 153.16% off the target high and 153.16% off the low.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.1%. While earnings are projected to return 68.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Biggest Investors

RealNetworks, Inc. insiders own 36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.89%, with the float percentage being 37.32%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.71 Million shares (or 3.66% of all shares), a total value of $7.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.02 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 585,135 shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $912.81 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 507.11 Thousand, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 Million.