Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

During the last session, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s traded shares were 460,951, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CSII share is $48.28, that puts it down -25.31% from that peak though still a striking +28.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.7. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 250.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CSII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII): Trading Information

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $39.13 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.94%, and it has moved by -4.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.95%. The short interest in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is 1.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.57, which implies an increase of 18.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $50 respectively. As a result, CSII is trading at a discount of 29.77% off the target high and -1.38% off the low.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) shares have gone up +9.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.9% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.8% this quarter and then fall -20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.93 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.21 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.55 Million and $60.54 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.4% and then jump by 17.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.2%. While earnings are projected to return 75.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.7% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s Biggest Investors

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.46%, with the float percentage being 97.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.97 Million shares (or 17.34% of all shares), a total value of $305Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.99 Million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $262.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3,138,112 shares. This amounts to just over 7.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 Million, or about 6.66% of the stock, which is worth about $102.66 Million.