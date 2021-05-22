Now Is A Good Time To Buy BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

During the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares were 317,191, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BCTX share is $7.51, that puts it down -143.83% from that peak though still a striking +8.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $20.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 283.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 904.93 Million shares over the past three months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BCTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX): Trading Information

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.23% in intraday trading to $3.25- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.53%, and it has moved by 1.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.14%. The short interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 145.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Biggest Investors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 22.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.13%, with the float percentage being 44.07%. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45Thousand shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $173.7 Thousand in shares.