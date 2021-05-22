Now Is A Good Time To Buy ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

During the last session, ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s traded shares were 421,227, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.68% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the ARCB share is $93.96, that puts it down -20.08% from that peak though still a striking +73.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 275.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 250.1 Million shares over the past three months.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. ARCB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.51.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB): Trading Information

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) registered a 1.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.12% in intraday trading to $84.25 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.97%, and it has moved by 10.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.38%. The short interest in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) is 583.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.8, which implies an increase of 14.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74 and $117 respectively. As a result, ARCB is trading at a discount of 49.52% off the target high and -5.43% off the low.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ArcBest Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) shares have gone up +104.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.99% against 35.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.4% this quarter and then jump 24.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $888.67 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $895.91 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $642.54 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10%. While earnings are projected to return 78.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.2% per annum.

ARCB Dividend Yield

ArcBest Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ArcBest Corporation is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.09%.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s Biggest Investors

ArcBest Corporation insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.3%, with the float percentage being 92.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.97 Million shares (or 15.64% of all shares), a total value of $169.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $108.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,692,017 shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 734.37 Thousand, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $34.04 Million.