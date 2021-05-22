Now Is A Good Time To Buy Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

During the last session, Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s traded shares were 615,337, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the ADS share is $127.99, that puts it down -8.73% from that peak though still a striking +66.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.88. The company’s market capitalization is $5.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 669.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 885.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. ADS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS): Trading Information

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.33% in intraday trading to $124.3 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.4%, and it has moved by 12.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.85%. The short interest in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is 3.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.53, which implies an increase of 12.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $116 and $150 respectively. As a result, ADS is trading at a discount of 27.43% off the target high and -1.45% off the low.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alliance Data Systems Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares have gone up +75.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.99% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.4% this quarter and then fall -11.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $979.3 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7%. While earnings are projected to return -41.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 17% per annum.

ADS Dividend Yield

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Biggest Investors

Alliance Data Systems Corporation insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.27%, with the float percentage being 93.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 508 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 8.4% of all shares), a total value of $309.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.18 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $309.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1,341,889 shares. This amounts to just over 2.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 Million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $94.71 Million.