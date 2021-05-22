Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Is Worth Evaluating At $3.25

During the last session, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares were 526,114, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NR share is $4.08, that puts it down -25.54% from that peak though still a striking +78.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $295.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 830.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 801.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR): Trading Information

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.02% in intraday trading to $3.78- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.22%, and it has moved by 5.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.27%. The short interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) is 1.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4%. While earnings are projected to return -520.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Biggest Investors

Newpark Resources, Inc. insiders own 3.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.48%, with the float percentage being 78.99%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.68 Million shares (or 13.94% of all shares), a total value of $39.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,659,212 shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 Million, or about 2.4% of the stock, which is worth about $6.86 Million.