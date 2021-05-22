Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Is Worth Evaluating At $324.44

During the last session, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s traded shares were 425,534, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $324.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$7.53. The 52-week high for the MPWR share is $406.75, that puts it down -25.37% from that peak though still a striking +37.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $202.01. The company’s market capitalization is $14.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 420.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 427.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. MPWR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR): Trading Information

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $334.2 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.5%, and it has moved by -14.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.41%. The short interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is 580.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $428, which implies an increase of 31.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $375 and $460 respectively. As a result, MPWR is trading at a discount of 41.78% off the target high and 15.58% off the low.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) shares have gone up +8.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.95% against 27.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.5% this quarter and then jump 7.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280.31 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $296.4 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $186.21 Million and $259.42 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.5% and then jump by 14.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.4%. While earnings are projected to return 44.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MPWR Dividend Yield

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is 2.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.84%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Biggest Investors

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.32%, with the float percentage being 97.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 730 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.56 Million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.96 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.7 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,206,102 shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $441.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 Million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $372.08 Million.