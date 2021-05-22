Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s traded shares were 307,352, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the MEOH share is $49.27, that puts it down -36.14% from that peak though still a striking +55.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.98. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 247.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 308.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. MEOH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH): Trading Information

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.13% in intraday trading to $40.27 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.71%, and it has moved by 1.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.46%. The short interest in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is 1.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.42, which implies an increase of 19.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $55 respectively. As a result, MEOH is trading at a discount of 51.98% off the target high and -30.92% off the low.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Methanex Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Methanex Corporation (MEOH) shares have jump down -4.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 303.7% against 27.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 229.8% this quarter and then jump 153.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $908.11 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $806.41 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $484.76 Million and $581.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.3% and then jump by 38.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24%. While earnings are projected to return -279.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.7% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MEOH Dividend Yield

Methanex Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Methanex Corporation is 0.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.07%.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s Biggest Investors

Methanex Corporation insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.5%, with the float percentage being 72.78%. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.22 Million shares (or 18.67% of all shares), a total value of $655.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.85 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 10.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $361.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Methanex Corporation (MEOH) shares are Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund owns about 1,987,993 shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 Million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $54.84 Million.