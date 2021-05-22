Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Dropped -7.15% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s traded shares were 319,773, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MESA share is $17.4, that puts it down -67.47% from that peak though still a striking +73.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.8. The company’s market capitalization is $369.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 654.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. MESA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA): Trading Information

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.4% in intraday trading to $11.10 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.8%, and it has moved by -7.15% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 55.31%. The short interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is 1.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.2, which implies an increase of 27.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.5 and $15 respectively. As a result, MESA is trading at a discount of 44.37% off the target high and -8.57% off the low.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.8%. While earnings are projected to return -42.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.1% per annum.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Biggest Investors

Mesa Air Group, Inc. insiders own 11.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.13%, with the float percentage being 92.48%. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.66 Million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $35.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.57 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) shares are U.S. Global Airline ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that U.S. Global Airline ETF owns about 2,677,767 shares. This amounts to just over 7.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 906.91 Thousand, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $6.07 Million.