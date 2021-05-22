Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) On Friday – Up 68.56 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s traded shares were 455,271, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.09% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the MTSL share is $5.68, that puts it down -115.15% from that peak though still a striking +68.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $12.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 77.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MTSL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL): Trading Information

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) registered a 9.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $2.72- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.45%, and it has moved by -18.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.32%. The short interest in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) is 45.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 24.67 day(s) to cover.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.8%. While earnings are projected to return 85.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Biggest Investors

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. insiders own 30.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.6%, with the float percentage being 6.64%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 160.2 Thousand shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $579.94 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.46 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $208.02 Thousand.