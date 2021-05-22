LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Has Been Falling -28.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s traded shares were 508,849, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $195.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$3.67. The 52-week high for the TREE share is $372.64, that puts it down -90.78% from that peak though still a striking +15.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $164.57. The company’s market capitalization is $2.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 676.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 375.02 Million shares over the past three months.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. TREE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE): Trading Information

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $206.1 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by -9.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.66%. The short interest in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) is 1.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $315.33, which implies an increase of 61.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $225 and $365 respectively. As a result, TREE is trading at a discount of 86.87% off the target high and 15.2% off the low.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingTree, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) shares have jump down -31.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.47% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -65.2% this quarter and then jump 361.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270.1 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $289.67 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $184.33 Million and $220.25 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.5% and then jump by 31.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.5%. While earnings are projected to return -181.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 9% per annum.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s Biggest Investors

LendingTree, Inc. insiders own 13.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.04%, with the float percentage being 110.07%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 338 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.01 Million shares (or 15.31% of all shares), a total value of $550.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.35 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 10.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $369.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 1,009,404 shares. This amounts to just over 7.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 527.39 Thousand, or about 4.02% of the stock, which is worth about $141.8 Million.