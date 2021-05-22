Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 19.53% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares were 409,802, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.25% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the KTRA share is $3.35, that puts it down -118.95% from that peak though still a striking +60.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $46.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 213.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 358.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. KTRA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA): Trading Information

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) registered a 6.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.53%, and it has moved by 10.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.53%. The short interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 622.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.31, which implies an increase of 312.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $7 respectively. As a result, KTRA is trading at a discount of 357.52% off the target high and 243.14% off the low.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.2%. While earnings are projected to return 72.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Biggest Investors

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 13.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.13%, with the float percentage being 2.46%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 272.97 Thousand shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $349.4 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.73 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.14 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 112,030 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $238.62 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.25 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $75.08 Thousand.