KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Is Worth Evaluating At $9.91

During the last session, KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s traded shares were 437,927, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.8% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the KMPH share is $22.08, that puts it down -122.81% from that peak though still a striking +74.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.56. The company’s market capitalization is $282.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 686.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 Million shares over the past three months.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. KMPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH): Trading Information

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) registered a -0.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $10.20 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.78%, and it has moved by 11.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.52%. The short interest in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is 3.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 91.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $28 respectively. As a result, KMPH is trading at a discount of 182.54% off the target high and 0.91% off the low.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that KemPharm, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) shares have jump down -8.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.67% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.8% this quarter and then jump 89.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.1 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.18 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.91 Million and $1.93 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 75.2% and then jump by 13.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.4%. While earnings are projected to return 75.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Biggest Investors

KemPharm, Inc. insiders own 10.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.1%, with the float percentage being 9.04%. Creative Planning is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.08 Thousand shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $147.91 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.22 Thousand shares, is of Ground Swell Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $130.81 Thousand.