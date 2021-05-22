JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Jumped 19.36% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s traded shares were 355,380, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.04% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the JOAN share is $14.3, that puts it down -0.42% from that peak though still a striking +31.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $577Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 294.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 600.18 Million shares over the past three months.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. JOAN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.29, which implies an increase of 21.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $27 respectively. As a result, JOAN is trading at a discount of 89.61% off the target high and -1.69% off the low.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 143.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.99% per annum.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Biggest Investors

JOANN Inc. insiders own 3.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.96%, with the float percentage being 102.93%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.09 Million shares (or 81.67% of all shares), a total value of $335.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Century Federated Managed Volatility Fund II. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2,056,250 shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85Thousand, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $862.75 Thousand.