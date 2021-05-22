James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s traded shares were 270,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.56% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the JRVR share is $57.41, that puts it down -75.08% from that peak though still a striking +6.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 575.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.3 Million shares over the past three months.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. JRVR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR): Trading Information

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) registered a -2.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.37% in intraday trading to $34.65 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.43%, and it has moved by -29.95% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -33.29%. The short interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is 484.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.5, which implies an increase of 38.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $60 respectively. As a result, JRVR is trading at a discount of 82.98% off the target high and 6.74% off the low.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) shares have jump down -33.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -388.41% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.4% this quarter and then fall -5.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.92 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $195.2 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $182.93 Million and $171.62 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.3% and then jump by 13.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -38.8%. While earnings are projected to return -87.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

JRVR Dividend Yield

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is 1.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.73%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s Biggest Investors

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. insiders own 2.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.23%, with the float percentage being 84.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.5 Million shares (or 14.61% of all shares), a total value of $205.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.02 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,949,638 shares. This amounts to just over 6.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 803.65 Thousand, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $39.5 Million.