InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Received A 22.41% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares were 292,057, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the NVIV share is $2.55, that puts it down -259.16% from that peak though still a striking +29.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.5. The company’s market capitalization is $24.27 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 682.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 Million shares over the past three months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NVIV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV): Trading Information

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.35% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.48%, and it has moved by -6.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.35%. The short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 4.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.5, which implies an increase of 5181.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.5 and $37.5 respectively. As a result, NVIV is trading at a discount of 5181.69% off the target high and 5181.69% off the low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 73.2%. While earnings are projected to return 96.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Biggest Investors

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.95%, with the float percentage being 7.11%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 111.47 Thousand shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $90.29 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.1 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $47.87 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 142,802 shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $164.22 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.91 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $50.5 Thousand.