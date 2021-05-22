Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares were 757,480, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the ICPT share is $83.57, that puts it down -389.86% from that peak though still a striking +4.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.26. The company’s market capitalization is $565.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 622.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. ICPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.23.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT): Trading Information

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.62% in intraday trading to $18.27 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.01%, and it has moved by -20.8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -30.93%. The short interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is 6.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.9, which implies an increase of 110.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $82 respectively. As a result, ICPT is trading at a discount of 380.66% off the target high and -6.21% off the low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) shares have jump down -54.34% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.9% this quarter and then jump 40.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.7%. While earnings are projected to return 23.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.89% per annum.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Biggest Investors

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 15.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.16%, with the float percentage being 89.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.3 Million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $76.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.87 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) shares are First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund owns about 2,546,403 shares. This amounts to just over 7.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.34 Million, or about 7.05% of the stock, which is worth about $53.99 Million.