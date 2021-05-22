Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Received A 117.1% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s traded shares were 354,234, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.23% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the III share is $5.88, that puts it down -0.68% from that peak though still a striking +70.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.7. The company’s market capitalization is $280.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 499.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. III has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 19.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, III is trading at a discount of 19.86% off the target high and 19.86% off the low.

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Information Services Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Information Services Group, Inc. (III) shares have gone up +117.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.14% against 3.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.7% this quarter and then fall -40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.54 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.16 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.94 Million and $61.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.8% and then jump by 2.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.3%. While earnings are projected to return -21.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.41 Million shares, is of LLR Walnut, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Information Services Group, Inc. (III) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,630,546 shares. This amounts to just over 3.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.44 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 810.1 Thousand, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 Million.