Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rose 1.62% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -45.26% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 582,537, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.37% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $17.34, that puts it down -180.58% from that peak though still a striking +1.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.08. The company’s market capitalization is $352.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 573.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 695.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. FIXX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX): Trading Information

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) registered a -2.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.85% in intraday trading to $6.78- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.89%, and it has moved by -7.9% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -45.26%. The short interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 3.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.6, which implies an increase of 281.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $35 respectively. As a result, FIXX is trading at a discount of 466.34% off the target high and 94.17% off the low.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Homology Medicines, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares have jump down -35.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.86% against 2.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.4% this quarter and then jump 1.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1035.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -13.6% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.4% per annum.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Biggest Investors

Homology Medicines, Inc. insiders own 13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.55%, with the float percentage being 71.9%. 5AM Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.54 Million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $42.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 Million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,290,541 shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.68 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 855.56 Thousand, or about 1.5% of the stock, which is worth about $8.05 Million.