GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT): Can A Stock That’s Down -5.406% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s traded shares were 623,699, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.19% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the GTT share is $10.34, that puts it down -530.49% from that peak though still a striking +16.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $96.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 734.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.34 Million shares over the past three months.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.7. GTT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies an increase of 570.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $11 respectively. As a result, GTT is trading at a discount of 570.73% off the target high and 570.73% off the low.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $411.95 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $410Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5% and then fell by -2.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -26.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Biggest Investors

GTT Communications, Inc. insiders own 20.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.62%, with the float percentage being 71.01%. Spruce House Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.88 Million shares (or 26.99% of all shares), a total value of $56.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.21 Million shares, is of Conifer Management, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.6 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 808,106 shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 794.51 Thousand, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $1.45 Million.