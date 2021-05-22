Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) On Friday – Up 28.8 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares were 710,488, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.74% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the GGAL share is $14.94, that puts it down -81.53% from that peak though still a striking +28.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 818.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 651.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.6. GGAL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL): Trading Information

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) registered a -3.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.4% in intraday trading to $8.70- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.2%, and it has moved by 13.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.84%. The short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 1.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.92, which implies an increase of 32.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.56 and $32.12 respectively. As a result, GGAL is trading at a discount of 290.28% off the target high and -68.89% off the low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares have gone up +0.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.62% against 20.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -55% this quarter and then fall -49.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.6%. While earnings are projected to return -12.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GGAL Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Biggest Investors

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders own 10.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.4%, with the float percentage being 8.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.08 Million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $26.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.09 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 957,263 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 351.8 Thousand, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $2.62 Million.