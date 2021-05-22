Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD): Can A Stock That’s Down -3.426% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s traded shares were 391,191, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the GSHD share is $174.79, that puts it down -113.11% from that peak though still a striking +28.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.37. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 251.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 203.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GSHD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD): Trading Information

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.88% in intraday trading to $88.08 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by -21.44% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -34.26%. The short interest in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is 658.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $139, which implies an increase of 69.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $126 and $155 respectively. As a result, GSHD is trading at a discount of 88.98% off the target high and 53.62% off the low.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Goosehead Insurance, Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) shares have jump down -33.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.35% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -24% this quarter and then fall -4.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.9 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.18 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.51 Million and $32.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.6% and then jump by 28.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 128% in 2021, the next five years will return 51.2% per annum.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Biggest Investors

Goosehead Insurance, Inc insiders own 5.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.94%, with the float percentage being 104.49%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.2 Million shares (or 11.93% of all shares), a total value of $274.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $174.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1,205,700 shares. This amounts to just over 6.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 641.32 Thousand, or about 3.48% of the stock, which is worth about $80.01 Million.