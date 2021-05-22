Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) Are Up 1.26% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s traded shares were 487,313, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or $0. The 52-week high for the AUMN share is $1.3, that puts it down -68.83% from that peak though still a striking +59.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $125.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 824.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AUMN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN): Trading Information

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $0.786 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.02%, and it has moved by 10.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.26%. The short interest in Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is 8.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.01, which implies an increase of 31.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.92 and $1.1 respectively. As a result, AUMN is trading at a discount of 42.86% off the target high and 19.48% off the low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Golden Minerals Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares have gone up +59.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 185.71% against 25.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 300% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.26 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.96 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.22 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 411.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.1%. While earnings are projected to return -29.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Biggest Investors

Golden Minerals Company insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.22%, with the float percentage being 29.5%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 3.34% of all shares), a total value of $4.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 Million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $784.92 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,693,586 shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 Million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $935.43 Thousand.