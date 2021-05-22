Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Received A 12.42% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s traded shares were 316,327, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $74.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the GKOS share is $99, that puts it down -32.14% from that peak though still a striking +52.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 338.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. GKOS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS): Trading Information

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.79% in intraday trading to $77.07 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by -17.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.45%. The short interest in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is 4.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89, which implies an increase of 18.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $105 respectively. As a result, GKOS is trading at a discount of 40.15% off the target high and -35.93% off the low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Glaukos Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares have gone up +12.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20% against 20.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.1% this quarter and then fall -200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.9%. While earnings are projected to return -821.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Biggest Investors

Glaukos Corporation insiders own 3.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.3%, with the float percentage being 115.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 300 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.27 Million shares (or 15.71% of all shares), a total value of $610.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 Million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 13.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $533.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3,596,938 shares. This amounts to just over 7.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $270.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 Million, or about 6.59% of the stock, which is worth about $256.14 Million.