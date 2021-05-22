Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Jumped 44.07% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GALT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT): Trading Information

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7% in intraday trading to $4.57- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.47%, and it has moved by 44.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.73%. The short interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) is 5.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 229.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, GALT is trading at a discount of 229.41% off the target high and 229.41% off the low.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.9%. While earnings are projected to return -7.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s Biggest Investors

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 28.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.22%, with the float percentage being 24.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.62 Million shares (or 4.51% of all shares), a total value of $5.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,065,160 shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 Million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $2.24 Million.