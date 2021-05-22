Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares were 797,545, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.71% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BHAT share is $2.4, that puts it down -196.3% from that peak though still a striking +10.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.722. The company’s market capitalization is $43Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 872.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT): Trading Information

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) registered a -1.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $8.30E this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.18%, and it has moved by -28.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.55%. The short interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 908.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 373.94 day(s) to cover.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -19.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Biggest Investors

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders own 44.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.6%, with the float percentage being 13.64%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 665.59 Thousand shares (or 1.41% of all shares), a total value of $905.21 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71.8 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $97.65 Thousand.