Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Is Worth Evaluating At $29

During the last session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s traded shares were 606,010, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the FTAI share is $31.81, that puts it down -9.69% from that peak though still a striking +66.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.73. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 309.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 538.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. FTAI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI): Trading Information

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.34% in intraday trading to $29.69 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.07%, and it has moved by 0.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.61%. The short interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is 3.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35, which implies an increase of 20.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $50 respectively. As a result, FTAI is trading at a discount of 72.41% off the target high and 10.34% off the low.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares have gone up +42.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.84% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.4% this quarter and then jump 220% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.93 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.83 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.31 Million and $95.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.8% and then jump by 60.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.6%. While earnings are projected to return -170.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -14.1% per annum.

FTAI Dividend Yield

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.38%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Biggest Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.21%, with the float percentage being 71.96%. Washington State Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.79 Million shares (or 13.76% of all shares), a total value of $332.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.82 Million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $163.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 1,939,256 shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 Million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $33.34 Million.