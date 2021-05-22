Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Is Worth Evaluating At $10.85

During the last session, Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)’s traded shares were 346,946, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.5% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the FTCV share is $15.7, that puts it down -44.7% from that peak though still a striking +7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.09. The company’s market capitalization is $370.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 723.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 Million shares over the past three months.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FTCV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)’s Biggest Investors

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V insiders own 2.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.38%, with the float percentage being 35.26%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 620.96 Thousand shares (or 2.42% of all shares), a total value of $6.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.9 Thousand shares, is of Guild Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $548.17 Thousand.