Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares were 582,530, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.7. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.45% or -$3.44. The 52-week high for the FATE share is $121.16, that puts it down -64.15% from that peak though still a striking +62.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.64. The company’s market capitalization is $6.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. FATE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE): Trading Information

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) registered a -4.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.88% in intraday trading to $82.82 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.77%, and it has moved by -12.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.83%. The short interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 12.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.19, which implies an increase of 50.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71 and $145 respectively. As a result, FATE is trading at a discount of 96.45% off the target high and -3.81% off the low.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) shares have gone up +48.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.95% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -48.6% this quarter and then jump 20.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.03 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $13.23 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -54.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.3%. While earnings are projected to return -46.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.1% per annum.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Biggest Investors

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.1%, with the float percentage being 103.88%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.96 Million shares (or 13.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.33 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $686.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3,755,311 shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $309.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.13 Million, or about 3.32% of the stock, which is worth about $273.18 Million.