Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) On Friday – Up 73.9 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s traded shares were 303,111, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.68% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the EVH share is $22.35, that puts it down -11.75% from that peak though still a striking +73.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 508.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 581.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. EVH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH): Trading Information

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) registered a 3.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.89% in intraday trading to $20.81 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.1%, and it has moved by -1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.77%. The short interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is 8.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $29 respectively. As a result, EVH is trading at a discount of 45% off the target high and 0% off the low.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolent Health, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) shares have gone up +41.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.1% against -0.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then fall -100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -15.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215.35 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $218.74 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $238.63 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -9.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.6%. While earnings are projected to return -8.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s Biggest Investors

Evolent Health, Inc. insiders own 8.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.33%, with the float percentage being 105.36%. Engaged Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.55 Million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $137.11 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.1 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $113.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,213,399 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 Million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $36.62 Million.