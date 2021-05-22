Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Could Post A 545.47% Or More

During the last session, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares were 614,609, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ESPR share is $53.73, that puts it down -158.82% from that peak though still a striking +13.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.01. The company’s market capitalization is $584.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 850.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 683.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. ESPR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.84.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR): Trading Information

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.59% in intraday trading to $22.71 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.27%, and it has moved by -25.43% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -20.15%. The short interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 9.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.33, which implies an increase of 127.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $134 respectively. As a result, ESPR is trading at a discount of 545.47% off the target high and -13.29% off the low.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares have jump down -28.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -101.15% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -142.6% this quarter and then jump 9.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -60.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.27 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.59 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $212.24 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -80.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.2%. While earnings are projected to return -45.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.9% per annum.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Biggest Investors

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.89%, with the float percentage being 114.97%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 18.25% of all shares), a total value of $133.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4Million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 14.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $103.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,619,970 shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.44 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 4.69% of the stock, which is worth about $34.34 Million.