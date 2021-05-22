Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rose 21.64% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -21.27% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s traded shares were 318,148, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the EPZM share is $22, that puts it down -157.31% from that peak though still a striking +21.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.7. The company’s market capitalization is $871.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 828.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. EPZM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM): Trading Information

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.75% in intraday trading to $9.37- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by 8.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.27%. The short interest in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is 13.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 10.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.63, which implies an increase of 117.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $36 respectively. As a result, EPZM is trading at a discount of 321.05% off the target high and 5.26% off the low.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Epizyme, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) shares have jump down -24.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.11% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -6.9% this quarter and then fall -9.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 178.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.1%. While earnings are projected to return -19.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 38% per annum.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Biggest Investors

Epizyme, Inc. insiders own 4.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.78%, with the float percentage being 103.07%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.21 Million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $165.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.45 Million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 9.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $102.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 9,764,307 shares. This amounts to just over 9.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.71 Million, or about 4.62% of the stock, which is worth about $40.99 Million.