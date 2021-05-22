Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Rose 63.16% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 33.14% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s traded shares were 414,490, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.6% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the ERII share is $22.42, that puts it down -23.46% from that peak though still a striking +63.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 613.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 573.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ERII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII): Trading Information

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) registered a 2.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $18.33 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.48%, and it has moved by -11.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.14%. The short interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is 1.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.33, which implies an increase of 22.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $23 respectively. As a result, ERII is trading at a discount of 26.65% off the target high and 15.64% off the low.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Recovery, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) shares have gone up +74.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60% against 7.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 500% this quarter and then fall -90.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.94 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.25 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.54 Million and $23.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.3% and then fell by -6.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.5%. While earnings are projected to return 139.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s Biggest Investors

Energy Recovery, Inc. insiders own 27.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.61%, with the float percentage being 79.29%. Trigran Investments Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.54 Million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $75.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.27 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,360,706 shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 969.1 Thousand, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $17.77 Million.