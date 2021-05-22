Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -23.39% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s traded shares were 459,724, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.34% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ENIC share is $4.495, that puts it down -50.84% from that peak though still a striking +1.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $4.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 655.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ENIC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC): Trading Information

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) registered a 0.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.29% in intraday trading to $3.56- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.58%, and it has moved by -26.6% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -23.39%. The short interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is 1.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3727.52, which implies an increase of 124984.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3500 and $4236.54 respectively. As a result, ENIC is trading at a discount of 142065.8% off the target high and 117349.7% off the low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.5%. While earnings are projected to return -117.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ENIC Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enel Chile S.A. is 0.26, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.99%.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Biggest Investors

Enel Chile S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.08%, with the float percentage being 4.08%. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.75 Million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $22.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.02 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 2,025,173 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 Million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $5.87 Million.