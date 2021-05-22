eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s traded shares were 410,960, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the EMAN share is $5.42, that puts it down -123.97% from that peak though still a striking +79.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.5. The company’s market capitalization is $174.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 818.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.5 Million shares over the past three months.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EMAN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN): Trading Information

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.2% in intraday trading to $2.50- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.14%, and it has moved by -6.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.67%. The short interest in eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) is 2.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 106.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, EMAN is trading at a discount of 106.61% off the target high and 106.61% off the low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that eMagin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares have gone up +120% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.53% against 34.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 66.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.1%. While earnings are projected to return -112.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Biggest Investors

eMagin Corporation insiders own 5.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.38%, with the float percentage being 25.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.75 Million shares (or 3.81% of all shares), a total value of $10.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 Million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,904,150 shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 734.91 Thousand, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 Million.