Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Rose 56.67% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 11.14% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s traded shares were 358,271, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$1.06. The 52-week high for the DY share is $101.16, that puts it down -20.53% from that peak though still a striking +56.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.37. The company’s market capitalization is $2.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 394.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 390.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. DY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY): Trading Information

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.2% in intraday trading to $94.52 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.84%, and it has moved by -9.12% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 11.14%. The short interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is 1.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.57, which implies an increase of 24.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88 and $115 respectively. As a result, DY is trading at a discount of 37.02% off the target high and 4.85% off the low.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dycom Industries, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) shares have gone up +16.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.27% against 3.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -83.3% this quarter and then jump 5.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $752.53 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $847.96 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $753.25 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24%. While earnings are projected to return -46.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s Biggest Investors

Dycom Industries, Inc. insiders own 3.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.21%, with the float percentage being 104.38%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.65 Million shares (or 11.93% of all shares), a total value of $275.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $256.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 859,035 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 830.44 Thousand, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $77.11 Million.