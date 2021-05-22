Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) Has Been Rising 22.56% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DXF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF): Trading Information

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) registered a 3.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.23% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.24%, and it has moved by 6.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.56%. The short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) is 466.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 304.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.84, which implies an increase of 1423.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.84 and $24.84 respectively. As a result, DXF is trading at a discount of 1423.93% off the target high and 1423.93% off the low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.7%. While earnings are projected to return -66.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Biggest Investors

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders own 10.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.56%, with the float percentage being 1.75%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 153Thousand shares (or 0.73% of all shares), a total value of $203.49 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92.1 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.49 Thousand.