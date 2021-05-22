Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s traded shares were 632,599, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.03% or $1.45. The 52-week high for the CLB share is $41.99, that puts it down -12.12% from that peak though still a striking +64.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 618.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. CLB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB): Trading Information

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) registered a 4.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $37.90 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.28%, and it has moved by 38.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.27%. The short interest in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) is 3.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.9, which implies a decline of -17.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $44 respectively. As a result, CLB is trading at a discount of 17.49% off the target high and -46.6% off the low.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Core Laboratories N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares have gone up +80.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.25% against 35.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.9% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.21 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.79 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $115.35 Million and $112.73 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.3% and then jump by 11.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23%. While earnings are projected to return -203.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.7% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CLB Dividend Yield

Core Laboratories N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Core Laboratories N.V. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.19%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s Biggest Investors

Core Laboratories N.V. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.78%, with the float percentage being 104.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.62 Million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $122.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $121.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,974,285 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 Million, or about 4.9% of the stock, which is worth about $80.68 Million.