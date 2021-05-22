Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s traded shares were 766,251, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.54% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the CLAR share is $23.1, that puts it down -1.9% from that peak though still a striking +56.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.84. The company’s market capitalization is $709.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 274.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 176.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CLAR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR): Trading Information

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) registered a 5.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $23.13 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.53%, and it has moved by 27.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.21%. The short interest in Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is 648.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 10.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $30 respectively. As a result, CLAR is trading at a discount of 32.33% off the target high and -7.37% off the low.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.46 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.39 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.01 Million and $64.49 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 111.4% and then jump by 20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.6%. While earnings are projected to return -70.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

CLAR Dividend Yield

Clarus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Clarus Corporation is 0.1, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s Biggest Investors

Clarus Corporation insiders own 11.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.16%, with the float percentage being 96.17%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.88 Million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $44.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.68 Million shares, is of Greenhouse Funds, LLLP’s that is approximately 8.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $41.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clarus Corporation (CLAR) shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1,163,272 shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 3.52% of the stock, which is worth about $16.96 Million.