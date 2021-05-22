Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rose 84.84% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 84.64% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s traded shares were 333,954, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$2.96. The 52-week high for the CTRN share is $111.44, that puts it down -21.49% from that peak though still a striking +84.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.91. The company’s market capitalization is $863.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 227.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 223.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. CTRN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.9.

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN): Trading Information

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.14% in intraday trading to $100.9 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.8%, and it has moved by -10.28% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 84.64%. The short interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) is 557.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.33, which implies an increase of 44.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $142 respectively. As a result, CTRN is trading at a discount of 54.8% off the target high and 30.82% off the low.

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $283.8 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $214.67 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $116.12 Million and $216.15 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 144.4% and then fell by -0.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.6%. While earnings are projected to return 64.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s Biggest Investors

Citi Trends, Inc. insiders own 6.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.49%, with the float percentage being 105.9%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 880.05 Thousand shares (or 9.34% of all shares), a total value of $43.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 745.64 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $37.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 420,900 shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 263.8 Thousand, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $13.11 Million.