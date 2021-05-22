Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) On Friday – Up 39.61 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s traded shares were 548,619, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CKPT share is $5.376, that puts it down -108.37% from that peak though still a striking +39.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.558. The company’s market capitalization is $204.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CKPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT): Trading Information

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.19% in intraday trading to $2.81- this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.4%, and it has moved by -6.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.64%. The short interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is 2.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.25, which implies an increase of 491.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $20 respectively. As a result, CKPT is trading at a discount of 675.19% off the target high and 210.08% off the low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) shares have gone up +6.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.32% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -22.2% this quarter and then fall -44.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -49.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42Million and $28Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 233.3% and then jump by 400% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.8%. While earnings are projected to return 40.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Biggest Investors

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 10.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18%, with the float percentage being 20.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 11.23% of all shares), a total value of $8.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.38 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,450,118 shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 Million, or about 4.65% of the stock, which is worth about $4.21 Million.