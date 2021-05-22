Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given A -7.6% Drop From High?

During the last session, Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s traded shares were 877,811, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the WES share is $22.24, that puts it down -7.6% from that peak though still a striking +66.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.99. The company’s market capitalization is $8.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. WES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES): Trading Information

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.26% in intraday trading to $22.05 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.4%, and it has moved by 5.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.57%. The short interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is 3.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.56, which implies an increase of 13.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $29 respectively. As a result, WES is trading at a discount of 40.3% off the target high and -3.24% off the low.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Midstream Partners, LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) shares have gone up +58.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.75% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5% this quarter and then jump 7.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $678.77 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $692.76 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $671.75 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.7%. While earnings are projected to return -25.6% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.7% per annum.

WES Dividend Yield

Western Midstream Partners, LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Western Midstream Partners, LP is 1.26, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.92%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s Biggest Investors

Western Midstream Partners, LP insiders own 49.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.69%, with the float percentage being 80.27%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.59 Million shares (or 6.44% of all shares), a total value of $494.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.16 Million shares, is of Blackstone Group Inc.’s that is approximately 4.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $337.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 24,941,450 shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $414.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.59 Million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $126.22 Million.