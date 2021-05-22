Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Given A -130.19% Drop From High?

During the last session, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s traded shares were 373,692, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.61% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the RVP share is $21.5, that puts it down -130.19% from that peak though still a striking +48.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $317.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 340.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RVP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP): Trading Information

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.25% in intraday trading to $10.07 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.71%, and it has moved by -9.41% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -13.04%. The short interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) is 3.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.9%. While earnings are projected to return 968.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Biggest Investors

Retractable Technologies, Inc. insiders own 57.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.6%, with the float percentage being 45.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.01 Million shares (or 2.97% of all shares), a total value of $12.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 809.26 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 354,604 shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 350.52 Thousand, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $4.49 Million.