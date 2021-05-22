Can You Get A Quick Recovery From GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Given A -89.49% Drop From High?

During the last session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares were 324,111, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GLOP share is $5.95, that puts it down -89.49% from that peak though still a striking +33.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $158.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 696.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 767.16 Million shares over the past three months.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. GLOP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP): Trading Information

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.27% in intraday trading to $3.35- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.95%, and it has moved by 21.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.44%. The short interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 1.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 19.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $4 respectively. As a result, GLOP is trading at a discount of 27.39% off the target high and -4.46% off the low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GasLog Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares have gone up +22.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -39.5% this quarter and then jump 63.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.74 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.14 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $84.45 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.9%. While earnings are projected to return 136.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GLOP Dividend Yield

GasLog Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GasLog Partners LP is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 16.52%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Biggest Investors

GasLog Partners LP insiders own 31.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.27%, with the float percentage being 38.15%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.02 Million shares (or 21.08% of all shares), a total value of $27.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 300.94 Thousand shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $818.56 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 owns about 1,182,985 shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 Million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $3.69 Million.