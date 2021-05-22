Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given A -36.71% Drop From High?

During the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares were 321,561, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.33% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the CGNT share is $33.37, that puts it down -36.71% from that peak though still a striking +7.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 335.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 484.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CGNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.6, which implies an increase of 66.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $45 respectively. As a result, CGNT is trading at a discount of 84.35% off the target high and 47.48% off the low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -29.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Biggest Investors

Cognyte Software Ltd. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.61%, with the float percentage being 39.61%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.26 Million shares (or 1.92% of all shares), a total value of $35.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 568.55 Thousand shares, is of Manufacturers Life Insurance Co.’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 3,188,478 shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 Million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $58.42 Million.