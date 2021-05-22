Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given A -350.23% Drop From High?

During the last session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s traded shares were 343,361, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the ARCT share is $129.71, that puts it down -350.23% from that peak though still a striking +13.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.87. The company’s market capitalization is $758.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 624.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 686.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. ARCT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.99.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT): Trading Information

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.58% in intraday trading to $32.22 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.17%, and it has moved by -24.66% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -33.59%. The short interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is 4.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.5, which implies an increase of 207.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $160 respectively. As a result, ARCT is trading at a discount of 455.36% off the target high and -20.17% off the low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares have jump down -48.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.99% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -261.8% this quarter and then fall -118.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 684.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.55 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.93 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.54 Million and $3Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -28% and then jump by 397.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.8%. While earnings are projected to return -65% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Biggest Investors

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.57%, with the float percentage being 92.15%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.96 Million shares (or 15.06% of all shares), a total value of $171.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.45 Million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 13.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $149.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3,308,922 shares. This amounts to just over 12.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 Million, or about 7.23% of the stock, which is worth about $137.67 Million.