Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) Given A -17.85% Drop From High?

During the last session, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s traded shares were 882,418, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AXU share is $3.5, that puts it down -17.85% from that peak though still a striking +37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.87. The company’s market capitalization is $420.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 943.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 Million shares over the past three months.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AXU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU): Trading Information

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) registered a -1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $3.12- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.48%, and it has moved by 6.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.31%. The short interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is 5.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.42, which implies an increase of 15.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.3 and $3.7 respectively. As a result, AXU is trading at a discount of 24.58% off the target high and 11.11% off the low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alexco Resource Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares have gone up +26.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 220% against 33.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 125% this quarter and then jump 133.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3117.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30.5%. While earnings are projected to return -341.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Biggest Investors

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders own 3.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.19%, with the float percentage being 26.16%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.87 Million shares (or 5.54% of all shares), a total value of $24.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 Million shares, is of Jupiter Asset Management Limited’s that is approximately 4.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $21.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7,187,004 shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.6 Million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $9.04 Million.