Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Could Post A 35.8% Or More

During the last session, Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s traded shares were 554,127, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.37% or $1.65. The 52-week high for the CAMT share is $36.14, that puts it down -11.54% from that peak though still a striking +63.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 275.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 313.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CAMT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.25, which implies an increase of 27.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $44 respectively. As a result, CAMT is trading at a discount of 35.8% off the target high and 23.46% off the low.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Camtek Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) shares have gone up +82.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 122.22% against 24.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 125% this quarter and then jump 111.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.05 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.87 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37Million and $40.06 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.1% and then jump by 64.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.8%. While earnings are projected to return -0.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s Biggest Investors

Camtek Ltd. insiders own 40.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.09%, with the float percentage being 55.9%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 5.96% of all shares), a total value of $56.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $38.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2,580,000 shares. This amounts to just over 5.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 562.36 Thousand, or about 1.3% of the stock, which is worth about $16.81 Million.