BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Has Been Falling -18.78% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s traded shares were 645,085, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the BTRS share is $19.76, that puts it down -50.84% from that peak though still a striking +26.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.69. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 747.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 840.66 Million shares over the past three months.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. BTRS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS): Trading Information

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.67% in intraday trading to $13.46 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.16%, and it has moved by -11.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.78%. The short interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is 6.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.29, which implies an increase of 47.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $23 respectively. As a result, BTRS is trading at a discount of 75.57% off the target high and 14.5% off the low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 79.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.