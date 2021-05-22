Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) On Friday – Up 65.89 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s traded shares were 437,310, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the EAT share is $78.33, that puts it down -28.96% from that peak though still a striking +65.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 726.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 883.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. EAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.65.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT): Trading Information

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.95% in intraday trading to $63.90 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.42%, and it has moved by -9.37% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 7.37%. The short interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is 2.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.65, which implies an increase of 29.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71 and $90 respectively. As a result, EAT is trading at a discount of 48.17% off the target high and 16.89% off the low.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Brinker International, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares have gone up +21.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.36% against 33.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 287.5% this quarter and then jump 182.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $987.82 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $865.21 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $563.2 Million and $731.53 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 75.4% and then jump by 18.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27%. While earnings are projected to return -84.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.34% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Biggest Investors

Brinker International, Inc. insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.19%, with the float percentage being 104.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.86 Million shares (or 19.36% of all shares), a total value of $501.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $274.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,020,397 shares. This amounts to just over 6.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $214.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 Million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $71.94 Million.